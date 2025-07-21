Two shootings in same Alicante region follow arrests of cocaine kingpin and Italian mafia boss

TWO men have been injured during the latest shooting to take place in the Vega Baja region of Alicante province.

The Policia Nacional are investigating what happened last Friday morning in the village of La Aparecida, which is part of the Orihuela municipality.

Two Moroccan nationals aged 44 and 47 were struck by bullets and taken to the Vega Baja Hospital.

READ MORE:

Other incidents this month included a July 1 shooting of a doorman, 41, at a brothel in San Isidro.

He was hospitalised but discharged a few days later.

On July 2, two young people were treated for pellet wounds in Pilar de la Horadada.

Both needed operations at Torrevieja Hospital.

One- a minor- had a pellet embedded in his lung while the other person, 18, was luckier in that the pellet did not penetrate any vital organs.

It’s been a busy month for police in the Vega Baja, after the arrest of a key figure in Orihuela City who was part of a Lithuanian crew behind the largest cocaine seizure in Europe. 16 tonnes at the Port of Hamburg back in 2021.

The son of the gangleader moved around in a luxury car escorted by two bodyguards and organised drug exports across Europe.

Last Wednesday, the Policia Nacional pounced on an Italian mafia boss on the Orihuela Costa- wanted for by his native country for cocaine distribution.

Officers collared Simone Bartiromo as he left his home and was about to get into his car.

Bartiromo, 36, was on Italy’s ‘Most Wanted’ list and had been on the run for three years.

Click here to read more Alicante News from The Olive Press.