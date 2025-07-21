WATCH: Innocent bystander hit during shootout outside Aldi supermarket in Estepona

An innocent bystander has been injured during an armed confrontation in an Aldi supermarket car park in on the Costa del Sol.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the Atalaya area of Estepona, a busy area near the A7 coastal road, drawing alarm from shoppers and passers-by.

According to the Policia Nacional, shots were fired during a confrontation between unknown individuals. A member of the public, who was not involved in the trouble, was hit in the arm.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

READ MORE: Spain’s ‘broken’ tax system is ‘robbing British expats’, admits former Hacienda chief

Police have launched an investigation but have not yet released further details on the number of suspects or possible motives behind the shooting.

The area remained partially cordoned off as forensic teams carried out initial examinations.

Locals have expressed concern at the outbreak of yet more gun violence in an area where many of them do their shopping.

Click here to read more Estepona News from The Olive Press.