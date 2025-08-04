Former king Juan Carlos marks five-year anniversary in Abu Dhabi

By Adam Husicka

THIS Sunday marks five years since Spain’s former king, Juan Carlos I, left the country amid controversy over his finances.

Now 87, the emeritus king lives quietly in Abu Dhabi, where he moved in August 2020 after telling his son, King Felipe VI, that he had made a “thoughtful decision” to go abroad.

Juan Carlos departed just months after Felipe VI renounced any personal inheritance from him and cut off his public allowance, following reports of a €65 million donation from Saudi Arabia linked to an offshore account.

Although all investigations into his financial affairs have since been closed, the former monarch has shown no intention of returning permanently to Spain.

Instead, he has kept a low profile, only making headlines in recent months for legal action.

He’s pursuing lawsuits against former Cantabrian president Miguel Ángel Revilla for alleged defamation, and against his former partner, Corinna Larsen, who accused him of harassment via Spain’s intelligence services.

Juan Carlos has, however, made several visits back to Sanxenxo, Galicia, where he competes in sailing regattas and stays with close friend Pedro Campos.

These trips have become routine, though they rarely coincide with official royal appearances or family gatherings.

Later this year, as the 50th anniversary of his accession approaches, Juan Carlos plans to publish his memoirs, titled Reconciliacion.

He says the book will reflect on “the private side of a public life” and aims to reclaim his legacy, which he believes has been clouded by exile, public opinion, and his own mistakes.

