6 bedroom Villa for sale in Orihuela with pool garage – € 445,000

Spacious family home with private pool and garden in Playa Golf II, Orihuela Located in the peaceful and well-established urbanization of Playa Golf II in Orihuela (Alicante), this charming detached house offers the perfect combination of comfort, privacy, and convenience. Built in 2006 on the largest plot in the community (534 m²), the property boasts 270 m² of constructed area distributed over three levels: a basement, main floor, and upper floor. This spacious home features 5 bedrooms, a study room, and 3 bathrooms, making it ideal for large families or those who love hosting guests. The… See full property details

Villa

Orihuela, Alicante

6 beds 3 baths

€ 445,000

