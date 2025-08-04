Spain’s unemployment hits 18-year low, but job growth slows in July

SPAIN’S unemployment fell slightly in July, with 1,357 fewer people out of work, bringing the total to 2.4 million – the lowest figure for this month since 2007.

It marks the sixth consecutive monthly drop in jobless numbers, though it’s also the smallest July decrease since 2002, according to data from Spain’s public employment service (SEPE).

Meanwhile, job creation continued at a modest pace. Social Security registrations rose by just 4,408, pushing the total number of workers paying into the system to a record high of 21.9 million.

While the number is up overall, July is usually a stronger month for hiring.

One major factor behind the slower growth was the loss of 123,699 education workers after the end of the school year, a regular seasonal dip.

This was partially offset by hiring in sectors like healthcare (+56,264), retail (+48,190), and hospitality (+11,199).

The labour market is still showing long-term strength. Compared to a year ago, Spain has added nearly 476,000 workers once seasonal changes are accounted for.

La afiliación a la Seguridad Social vuelve a marcar máximos en julio con casi medio millón de afiliados más en el último año.



La afiliación diaria ha vuelto a superar los 21,9 millones durante cinco días de este mes.

Employment grew most among people under 30 and over 55. Men saw more gains than women, with male employment rising by over 62,000 while female employment fell by nearly 58,000.

Social Security Minister Elma Saiz called the numbers a sign that Spain continues to “break records” in employment, despite the summer slowdown.

