Kamikaze British motorist hits police cars and injures officers during Benidorm high-speed chase

SEVERAL police officers were injured during a high-speed chase in Benidorm involving a British motorist.

Details of Saturday’s incident have been released by the Professional Union of Local Police and Firefighters(SPPLB).

It called on officers to be honoured for diffusing a ‘dangerous situation’.

READ MORE:

DAMAGED POLICIA NACIONAL CAR(SPPLB image)

For reasons unknown the motorist refused to stop for a police patrol who saw that he was speeding.

A chase ensued as he drove his rental car at speed in the wrong direction down one-way streets and onto pavements.

The SPPLB said Benidorm Policia Local and Policia Nacional officers managed to stop the vehicle from getting into city centre pedestrian areas and therefore ‘safeguarded the safety of many people’.

The Brit caused ‘material damage’ during the chase including to police cars as well injuries to officers before he was finally intercepted.

He has been charged with reckless driving but its not been disclosed whether or not he had taken excess alcohol or drugs- or whether he was a resident or tourist.

The SPPLB has asked the Department of Citizen Security to ‘publicly congratulate’ everybody involved in making the arrest.

It praised the ‘quick intervention’ and the ‘high degree of professionalism’ of officers and has asked them to be honoured.

The SPPLB national vice-president, Francisco A. Gonzalez, said that officers put their lives at risk to arrest the driver.

Click here to read more Benidorm News from The Olive Press.