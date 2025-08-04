American father and 13-year-old son die after small plane crashes into sea off Spain’s Mallorca

The Guardia Civil have confirmed the death of ex-military fighter pilot and his teenage son after their aerobatic plane crashed into the sea this Saturday in Puerto de Soller, in northern Mallorca.

The 60-year-old and his son, believed to be 13, have not yet been officially named but it is understood the father was working as a commercial pilot and had a holiday home in Mallorca.

The plane had taken off from Binissalem airfield, in the centre of the island, at around 6pm.

The Mallorca Fire Department was notified of the incident from witnesses who claimed to have seen the small plane plunge into the sea at around 8.52pm.

The deputy mayor of Soller, Carlos Darder, said: “It would have been impossible to survive the impact of colliding with the sea.”

The 112 Emergency Services, in the Balearic Islands, received a call from a witness who saw the crash in front of the Soller lighthouse at 8.07pm. According to the Emergency Services, several boats also witnessed the accident.

Along with the help of 112 Emergency Services, the Provincial Maritime Service, and the Special Underwater Activities Group, the Guardia Civil are working tirelessly to determine how this devastating incident occurred.

The Mallorca Fire Department and Maritime Rescue have also participated in the operation.

