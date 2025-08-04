3 bedroom Villa for sale in Hondon de las Nieves with pool – € 249,950

Looking for a move-in ready home in one of the most desirable neighbourhoods of the Hondón Valley? This charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom villa in the sought-after La Montañosa urbanisation offers everything you need for relaxed Mediterranean living – sun, space, and comfort, all just minutes from two vibrant villages. Why You'll Love This Property: Set on a walled and gated plot of 500m² for privacy and security 3 double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes Master bedroom with air conditioning and en-suite bathroom (with bath and bidet) Guest bathroom with modern shower cubicle Bright and… See full property details

Villa

Hondón de las Nieves, Alicante

3 beds 2 baths

€ 249,950

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.