4 Aug, 2025
4 Aug, 2025 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Hondon de las Nieves with pool – € 249,950

Looking for a move-in ready home in one of the most desirable neighbourhoods of the Hondón Valley? This charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom villa in the sought-after La Montañosa urbanisation offers everything you need for relaxed Mediterranean living – sun, space, and comfort, all just minutes from two vibrant villages. Why You'll Love This Property: Set on a walled and gated plot of 500m² for privacy and security 3 double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes Master bedroom with air conditioning and en-suite bathroom (with bath and bidet) Guest bathroom with modern shower cubicle Bright and… See full property details

Villa

Hondón de las Nieves, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 249,950

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain.

