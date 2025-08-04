Health risks spike as heatwave continues across Spain

AS a heatwave takes over several municipalities in Spain, serious health risks increase. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts a continuation of these elevated temperatures until at least the following weekend.

Today, 16% of Spain is at high risk, 27% is at medium risk and 34% is at low risk, according to data from Aemet and the Ministry of Health.

During heatwaves, mortality rates increase, especially within high risk areas. A team at the Carlos III Institute of Health found the maximum temperatures at which a spike in deaths is observed, helping to issue health alerts.

The Aemet predicts that temperatures will continue to rise today and extend to the Cantabrian coast. Around the southwest quadrant of the peninsula, temperatures are expected to reach around 40 ºC. Similar temperatures are predicted to continue or even increase on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Though temperatures from Thursday onwards may increase, there is still uncertainty about what the exact temperatures will be.

The longest heatwave on record took place in 2015, lasting from June 27 to July 22. However, with the onset of global warming, phenomena such as these are becoming increasingly common.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.