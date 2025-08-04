Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey to join Villarreal in Spain’s La Liga – despite upcoming UK court appearance over rape charge

FORMER Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to join Villarreal this week, according to reports – despite an upcoming appearance at a UK court after being charged with rape.

The Ghanaian, 32, is due to appear at Westminster magistrates court in London on Tuesday after being charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault last month.

But the footballer has reportedly completed a medical and signed a two-year deal with the La Liga side after leaving Arsenal at the end of his contract earlier this summer.

Partey had been the subject of an investigation that began in February 2022 and is accused of attacking three women between 2021 and 2022.

Despite being arrested on suspicion of rape in 2022, Partey continued to play for Arsenal, with his former manager Mikel Arteta saying he was ‘100%’ sure that Arsenal had followed correct protocols over the investigation.

Partey played more than 50 games for Arsenal while on bail.

Partey, 32, left Arsenal after his contract expired earlier this summer and was charged with rape just five days later. Credit: Cordon Press

The Crown Prosecution Service has said the charges came after it ‘carefully reviewed a comprehensive file of evidence’.

In a statement, his lawyer Jenny Wiltshire said: “Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him.

“He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.

“Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further.”

Partey is no stranger to Spain, having previously played for Atletico Madrid, Mallorca and Almeria.

According to reports, he also married his long-term partner Janine Mackson in the country earlier this summer.

Partey is not the only high-profile footballer to move to Spain in recent years following legal proceedings in the UK.

English forward Mason Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United in January 2022 after being accused of attempted rape, coercion and assault.

He was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service the following October before the case was dropped after key witnesses withdrew.

Aged 22 at the time, Greenwood controversially joined Madrid-based outfit Getafe on a loan deal.

