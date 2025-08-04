Covid-19 cases double in just one week across key tourist area of Spain

CONFIRMED Covid-19 cases have doubled in just a week across the Valencian Community- including the Costa Blanca- according to monitoring by the SiVIRA-CV system.

The numbers stood at 117.4 cases per 100,000 people between July 21 and 27.

The total is the highest for a year and is the eighth successive week where infections have gone up.

The 100-plus mark has not been surpassed since mid-August 2024 and confirms the regular summer increase in cases.

Last week’s figures were over 80% higher than the previous week, when the ratio was 65 infections per 100,000 residents.

The trend is in marked contrast to low flu and respiratory viruses levels due to the higher temperatures.

The upward Covid-19 figures are also reflected in Valencian hospitals where the rate of per 100,000 people has risen from 0.6 to 1.9 in a week.







