Health alert as new types of coronavirus are found in bats in Spain

RESEARCHERS in Spain have identified eight coronavirus genomes in bats from different parts of the country- three of which could represent new viral species.

One genome has SARS-CoV-2 which was the cause of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three new species correspond to potentially new coronavirus strains, belonging to the genus Alphacoronavirus.

READ MORE:

This genus encompasses a large part of the known coronaviruses and includes various causes of common colds, as well as important viruses from pigs and other species.

Genetics professor at the University of Valencia, Rafael Sanjuan, said: “The strong similarities between these viruses would indicate a fairly recent common origin and significant transmission of these viruses in bat populations.”

Researchers sequenced faecal samples from hundreds of bats belonging to 23 different species.

The study was the largest effort made to date to study the diversity of coronaviruses in Spanish fauna.

One of the viruses identified, RhBetaCoV-Murcia2022, belongs to the genus of Betacoronaviruses, like SARS-CoV-2.

In addition, this new virus showed the ability to use the human ACE2 receptor – the same one used by SARS-CoV-2 – although with a significantly lower affinity.

Viral receptors are usually proteins on the surface of the cell used by viruses as a gateway.

This finding suggests a zoonotic potential which is the ability to transmit a virus from animals to humans.

It also underlines the need for further research with bats to prevent a possible zoonotic outbreak.

Researcher, Jeremy Dufloo, said: “Although the new virus and SARS-CoV-2 share a receptor, there are other factors to be considered before a virus can be considered infectious or potentially dangerous.”

“It must be able to replicate its genome, express its genes, evade the immune response and be transmitted efficiently between people,” he added.

Dufloo concluded: “At the moment it has not been possible to isolate and culture the entire virus, so we lack the tools for a more detailed study of it.”

Click here to read more Health News from The Olive Press.