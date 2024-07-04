Covid surge in Spain: Number of cases in Valencia is six times higher than a year ago

REPORTED cases of Covid-19 have rocketed six-fold in the Valencian Community compared to a year ago.

The latest figures from the end of June show 221 cases per 100,000 people in the region- a similar figure to last Christmas when mask-wearing was mandated in health facilities.

12 months ago, the infection rate was just 37 cases per 100,000.

On June 18, health officials reported a ratio of 95 infections per 100,000 people.

The increase comes at a time when the peak summer holiday season gets into gear with a larger interaction of people.

Figures for people hospitalised with the coronavirus are the highest this year, with 2.6 people per 100,000 admitted compared to a rate of just 0.6 in early June.

Elderly residents are the most vulnerable with the average age of those most affected being 79 years and who spend three days in a hospital ICU.

One in three Valencian people aged over 80 who were admitted to hospital were infected with the coronavirus.

In contrast, there were hardly any hospital patients aged under 45 who had Covid-19.