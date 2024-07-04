Grandmother in Spain ‘fakes four violent robberies to collect insurance payouts’

A COSTA BLANCA woman has been accused of insurance fraud after pretending to be the victim of four violent robberies in the last nine years.

On each occasion the Santa Pola resident switched insurance companies after getting compensation.

The 68-year-old grandmother has been arrested by the Guardia Civil after filing a bogus complaint in April.

She claimed she had been attacked and robbed by two young men wielding a knife.

Officers grew suspicious that she did not suffer any injuries and despite providing a perfect description of the assailants, she said she would not be able to recognise them if she saw them again.

The woman also named a street as the crime scene where there were no security cameras.

Inquiries into her history revealed two violent robbery reports in Santa Pola in 2015 and 2023, as well as another incident in Alicante dating back to 2016.

On each occasion, she provided the same description of two thieves who always stole her purse which contained cash, bank cards, a health card, and her national identity card.

Despite ‘losing’ her personal documents and cards, she never got new ones.

She was compensated for sums ranging between €150 and €600 and then took out a new policy with a different insurance provider.

Every time officers asked her to go to a police station to continue their investigation into the crimes, she made excuses why she could not turn up.

She has been charged with four counts of fraud and reporting bogus crimes.