5 Jul, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Jul, 2024 @ 11:05
·
1 min read

Driver survives horror 30 metre plunge into the sea off Spain’s Costa del Sol – thanks to heroics of nearby swimmer

by

A LOCAL diver has been hailed a hero after rescuing the driver of a car that plunged into the sea on the Costa del Sol.

The vehicle veered off the road and over the cliff in the Torremuelle area of Benalmadena around 11am on Thursday.

The white Ford K tumbled down the rocks five or six times before coming to land upside in shallow waters.

Miraculously, the driver survived the 30 metre fall after coming to rest not far from where a local man was snorkelling and taking pictures of the seabed.

READ MORE: Elderly couple are killed in horror car crash in Spain after travelling on the wrong side of a dual carriageway

The white Ford K ended up upside down at the bottom of the 30 metre cliff – but the driver miraculously survived without major injuries. Fuengirolasequeja

The diver managed to reach inside the car and feel around for the driver, and a hand grabbed his arm.

“The car had an air pocket, but it was in the rear. I reached into the cabin to feel for the occupant and felt a hand grabbing mine,” the diver told SUR.

With his help, the driver was able to escape the vehicle and was then brought to shore by a lifeboat from local lifeguard service. 

An ambulance then took the driver, a man in his 50s, to hospital, where he is thought to not be seriously injured.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but it is believed that a BMW ride-sharing vehicle collided with the Ford, causing it to veer off the road.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Grandmother in Spain 'fakes four violent robberies to collect insurance payouts'
Previous Story

Grandmother in Spain ‘fakes four violent robberies to collect insurance payouts’

Next Story

Labour landslide in UK general election: Keir Starmer will be next PM – while pro-single market Lib Dems enjoy historic night and Brexit architect Nigel Farage becomes an MP

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Christian Brueckner And Maddie

BREAKING: Chaos at trial of Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner as prosecutors accuse judges of ‘bias’ over shock quashing of paedophile’s arrest

THE judges who quashed the arrest warrant for Madeleine McCann

Labour landslide in UK general election: Keir Starmer will be next PM – while pro-single market Lib Dems enjoy historic night and Brexit architect Nigel Farage becomes an MP

THE UK has woken up with a new government following