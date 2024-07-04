4 Jul, 2024
4 Jul, 2024 @ 21:30
Elderly couple are killed in horror car crash in Spain after travelling on the wrong side of a dual carriageway

AN ELDERLY couple died when their car drove on the wrong side of a Murcia region dual carriageway and collided with another vehicle.

The fatal crash happened on Wednesday at around 8pm on the RM-12 La Manga motorway close to the Playa Honda urbanisation.

The car on the wrong carriageway was driven by an 89-year-old man and apparently entered the motorway at Cabo de Palos.

OTHER VEHICLE IN COLLISION

Motorists alerted emergency services about the crash.

Cartagena firefighters freed the octogenarians who were trapped in their vehicle but they died later at Santa Lucia Hospital.

The driver of the car that was hit sustained only minor injuries and was treated at the Los Arcos del Mar Menor Hospital.

The nationalities of those involved in the accident have not been disclosed.

Alex Trelinski

Alex Trelinski

