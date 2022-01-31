A car driven in the wrong direction on a Valencia area motorway caused a four vehicle pile-up on Sunday which left five people dead and four seriously injured.

The accident happened at 10.16 pm on the southbound carriageway of the A-7 near Rotgla i Corbera.

CRASH SITE (Valencia Bombers image)

The Guardia Civil say an Opel Vectra driven by an 87-year-old man entered the motorway on the incorrect side near Canals.

He drove on the wrong carriageway for five minutes before colliding with a Renault Laguna carrying four university students aged 18 to 21.

The elderly motorist from Llosa de Ranges died along with an 89-year-old passenger.

The 20-year-old driver of the Laguna was fatally injured along with two backseat passengers, 18 and 21, neither of whom were wearing seat belts.

Two other vehicles were also involved in the pile-up.

Two women, 66 and 77, along with a man, 66, were taken to hospital with multiple injuries, while an 18-year-old man suffered a head injury.

READ MORE: