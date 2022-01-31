IN 2002 yogis Jonathan and Rosie Miles left London in search of a beautiful location for a retreat centre.

Their friend Kali predicted that it would be in the Alpujarras, and so it came to pass; Kaliyoga was founded. It has been a success story from the beginning and they have recently opened a second centre in Puglia, Italy.

Testimonials on their website are full of praise and guests repeat year after year. Barack Obama’s staff wrote long and glowing testimonials following their visit in 2019.

It was also named as offering one of the best well-being holidays in Europe by UK national newspaper The Guardian – high praise indeed.

Kaliyoga is based amongst stunning scenery

Unlike many retreat centres, classes at Kaliyoga are taught by their own in-house teachers.

The location in the foothills of the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range and the climate are well suited to the activities of a yoga retreat.

While an emphasis may be put on yoga, there is far more to enjoy. There is a strong emphasis put on good food, health treatments, hill walking and, well, just sheer enjoyment.

During your stay, you’ll be able to sample some natural health treatments. The retreat has an exceptionally gifted massage and therapy team available for a wonderfully nurturing experience that would be hard to beat anywhere in the world.

It is truly a wonderful place in which to relax, detox and renew your mind and body – and have a really good time.

www.kaliyoga.com