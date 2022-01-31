LOCATED conveniently in Mijas Costa, Miraflores Tennis and Sports Centre offers guests an impressive range of facilities and services.

The club boasts six clay tennis courts as well as two padel courts. Private lessons in both tennis and padel can be booked per hour with in-house coaches Jose and Tony, and children’s lessons being specifically catered for by Dario.

If you feel like hitting a few balls or playing a game with a friend or family member, courts can be easily reserved per hour for just €18 for tennis courts and €20 for padel courts. If you are getting started in tennis or padel, and don’t fancy investing in rackets and equipment just yet, don’t worry! You can rent rackets for just €2.

Image: Pixabay

El Pellirojo, the on-site restaurant is a great place to have a tasty lunch, with spacious, sunny terraces available for outdoor dining. The delicious Sunday roasts and daily tapas are a must- try!

Adult’s and children’s birthday parties (complete with optional bouncy castle and entertainer) and special event hosting are a specialty at the Miraflores Tennis and Sports Centre, and the friendly, efficient staff will ensure that you and your guests have a memorable celebration.

The stunning swimming pool, complete with cocktail bar, is the ultimate place to chill out when the weather begins to warm up. The weekly live music and summer barbeques with live DJ are unmissable and a great way to while away the day and relax on the sunny Costa del Sol.For more information, reservations and to keep up to date on upcoming events at Miraflores Tennis and Sports Centre, check out their Facebook and Instagram accounts, or their website, www.miraflorestennisclub.com. Give Karen a call on: 952 932 006 for any reservation queries or additional information.