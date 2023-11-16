A YOUNG motorist was pulled over in the early hours of Thursday morning after driving for 28 kilometres of the wrong carriageway of the A-7 motorway in Alicante province.

An Orihuela-based Guardia Civil Trafico patrol car chased the kamikaze driver who was travelling at high speed.

He was stopped at around 1.00am close to the Elche service area after his chaotic journey from Albatera on the Murcia-bound lanes, forcing oncoming drivers to take avoiding action.

Officers suspected that the 20-year-old man was drunk and a breathalyser test came back as positive.

His considerable problems increased further as he also failed a drugs test.

The errant motorist did not have his driving licence on him and a database check revealed that it had been previously taken away from him.

It also meant that he was driving without any insurance.

He had three other people around his age in the vehicle and they were all Spanish nationals and residents of Albatera.

The driver was taken into custody ahead of a court appearance.

