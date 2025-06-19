19 Jun, 2025
19 Jun, 2025 @ 14:33
1 min read

BREAKING NEWS: At least 15 people injured- three seriously- after gas explosion at tourist area bar in Spain

EMERGENCY services say that at least 15 people were injured following a gas explosion at a bar in the Mar Menor area of Murcia on Thursday.

The incident was at the Casa Javi bar on Calle Torres Fontes in the Lo Pagan area of San Pedro del Pinatar.

Lo Pagan is the main tourism district of San Pedro with its popular beaches at La Puntica and Villanatios.

Reports of the blast started coming into the regional 112 centre at around 12.30pm.

The bar was closed at the time and though there was severe damage, emergency services said that there were no structural issues in regard to the building

Three people suffered serious burns with two taken to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia City and the other to Los Arcos Hospital in San Javier.

No details have been revealed about any of the 15 victims.

The weekly Lo Pagan street market was in progress at the time of the blast with some of the stalls impacted by the explosion.

The La Verdad newspaper reported that the bar suffered a fire around a year ago, also affecting a home located above it.

Policia Local patrols, Emergency and Civil Protection staff from San Pedro as well as firefighters and health staff were mobilised to attend the scene.

