King Felipe tries out new plane which will be used by Spain’s ‘Eagle Patrol’ aerobatic team

THOUSANDS of people took over the Mar Menor’s beaches on Sunday to enjoy Spain’s biggest aerobatic display while King Felipe did a spot of flying himself the previous day.

‘Aire 25’ featured the San Javier-based Patrulla Aguila(Eagle Patrol) team which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

It was a bitter-sweet moment since they will now take a temporary pause in their display schedule.

‘READY TO GO'(Cordon Press image)

That’s because their old fleet of C-101 jets will be replaced by new Pilatus PC-21 planes- with training already in hand at the San Javier Air Academy.

King Felipe spent the full weekend in the area and decided to personally check out the Pilatus aircraft on Saturday,

He did his training on the C-101 during his time at San Javier between 1987 and 1988.

The head of state, dressed in a flight suit, boarded the Pilatus, accompanied by an instructor from the academy, Commander Guzman, in a trip lasting for around 40 minutes.

‘UP IN THE AIR'(Cordon Press image)

The Pilatus PC-21 is regarded as a state-of-the-art turboprop aircraft that combines power, agility, safety and manoeuvrability, with a range of 1,300 kilometres.

“This aircraft is really incredible, one of the best on the market for teaching, with a great capacity for adaptability to the needs of a pilot,” said academy instructor, Captain Miguel Belmonte.

‘FRIENDLY WELCOME'(Cordon Press image)

As for Sunday’s display, foreign crews augmented the Patrulla Aguila, including the world-famous Red Arrows from the UK.

There was just one incident where a pilot needed treatment after a bird hit his aircraft.