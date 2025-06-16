16 Jun, 2025
16 Jun, 2025 @ 14:55
Costa del Sol residents lead Andalucia in producing nearly 750kg of waste each per year

Residents of Costa del Sol towns are the worst producers of rubbish in Andalusia. Credit: Jon Tyson.

THOSE calling the Costa del Sol home are some of the biggest producers of waste in all of Andalucia.

Alongside residents of Gibraltar, Costa del Sol residents are throwing away more than 575 kgs of waste per capita each year.

Mijas, Fuengirola and Marbella are the worst culprits, producing more than 730 kgs of waste. 

Following close behind are Torremolinos , Manilva , Casares , Benahavís , Estepona , Istán and Benalmádena, which all produce more than 700 kgs of waste per capita annually. 

This information is sourced from Andalucia’s Institute of Statistics and Cartography from 2022. Overall, the amount of urban waste produced in Andalusia has a whole decreased by 14.8 kgs compared to 2021.

Malaga province had been decreasing in terms of waste it produced each year, but actually increased again between 2021 and 2022.

