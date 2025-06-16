Irish man stabbed but won’t reveal attacker’s name to police on Costa Blanca

A 29-year-old Irish man was stabbed by a knife on Sunday morning in the La Zenia area of the Orihuela Costa.

The victim- according to authorities- has a criminal record.

The Informacion newspaper says he told the Guardia Civil that he knew his assailant but was not prepared to identify him.

He was attacked at around 1.30am on Calle Jalon and pools of blood were visible in the area.

He received first aid from Orihuela Policia Local officers before being taken to Torrevieja Hospital.

It’s the second violent incident in the area over the last month involving Irish nationals.

An Irish man, 21, was shot in the head inside a property close to the Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre on May 13.

He survived the assault and is recovering in an Elche hospital.

Two men- also Irish- were arrested with the alleged shooter remanded into custody.

His friend was bailed but his passport taken away after being charged with providing assistance after the crime.