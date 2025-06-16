16 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
16 Jun, 2025 @ 14:14
··
1 min read

Irish man stabbed but won’t reveal attacker’s name to police on Costa Blanca

by
Irish man stabbed but won't reveal attacker's name to police on Costa Blanca

A 29-year-old Irish man was stabbed by a knife on Sunday morning in the La Zenia area of the Orihuela Costa.

The victim- according to authorities- has a criminal record.

The Informacion newspaper says he told the Guardia Civil that he knew his assailant but was not prepared to identify him.

READ MORE:

VICTIM RECOVERING AT TORREVIEJA HOSPITAL

He was attacked at around 1.30am on Calle Jalon and pools of blood were visible in the area.

He received first aid from Orihuela Policia Local officers before being taken to Torrevieja Hospital.

It’s the second violent incident in the area over the last month involving Irish nationals.

An Irish man, 21, was shot in the head inside a property close to the Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre on May 13.

He survived the assault and is recovering in an Elche hospital.

Two men- also Irish- were arrested with the alleged shooter remanded into custody.

His friend was bailed but his passport taken away after being charged with providing assistance after the crime.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

OLIVE PRESS PODCAST: The Costa del Crime returns, is your pension safe and have they finally found Maddie? 

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop