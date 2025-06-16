16 Jun, 2025
16 Jun, 2025 @ 13:51
1 min read

OLIVE PRESS PODCAST: The Costa del Crime returns, is your pension safe and have they finally found Maddie? 

THE latest episode of the Olive Press Podcast sees host Caroline Lips joined by Walter Finch and Jon Clarke to tackle the burning issues of the week.

This summer on the Costa del Sol has unfortunately kicked off with a renewal of British mafia shootings, which the team chew over. 

The costa mafia activity never really went away, but the protagonists managed to keep a low profile and keep their names out of the press – until now.

Meanwhile, the Continental Wealth Management scandal may have been consigned to history, but the type of behaviour that led to hundreds of expats losing their pensions is still going on, according to the man behind it.

READ MORE: The Olive Press Podcast episode two lands – crooks steal Swede's Malaga home, the perils of Nolotil – and 60,000 English football fans in Bilbao

YouTube video

Darren Kirby spoke exclusively to the Olive Press and told us that anyone with a pension invested with offshore funds should be worried.

The other great topic of the week was the renewed search for Madeleine McCann in fields near the Algarve. 

Eighteen years after her disappearance, have they finally found her remains? Jon Clarke was there on the scene and he provides exclusive insight into the investigation.

This and the other stories which stood out are under the microscope.

You can find it on Youtube, Spotify and Apple – please subscribe so you never miss an episode! 

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

