OLIVE PRESS PODCAST: The Costa del Crime returns, is your pension safe and have they finally found Maddie? 

THE latest episode of the Olive Press Podcast sees host Caroline Lips joined by Walter Finch and Jon Clarke to tackle the burning issues of the week.

This summer on the Costa del Sol has unfortunately kicked off with a renewal of British mafia shootings, which the team chew over.

The costa mafia activity never really went away, but the protagonists managed to keep a low profile and keep their names out of the press – until now.

Meanwhile, the Continental Wealth Management scandal may have been consigned to history, but the type of behaviour that led to hundreds of expats losing their pensions is still going on, according to the man behind it.

Darren Kirby spoke exclusively to the Olive Press and told us that anyone with a pension invested with offshore funds should be worried.

The other great topic of the week was the renewed search for Madeleine McCann in fields near the Algarve.

Eighteen years after her disappearance, have they finally found her remains? Jon Clarke was there on the scene and he provides exclusive insight into the investigation.

This and the other stories which stood out are under the microscope.

