31 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
31 May, 2025 @ 11:25
·
1 min read

The Olive Press Podcast episode two lands – crooks steal Swede’s Malaga home, the perils of Nolotil – and 60,000 English football fans in Bilbao

by

THE second episode of the Olive Press podcast is here! Tuck in to a fascinating 40 minutes in which we tackle the hot topics affecting expats in Spain.

This week, Jon Clarke, Walter Finch and Caroline Lips get stuck into the horrendous tale of a Swedish expat who found her Mijas villa had been stolen from under her feet by crooks who forged a fake power of attorney.

The tale – which is not the first of its kind – has awful implications for homeowners in Spain and is yet another scam to watch out for on top of the squatter menace.

We also address out longstanding Nolotil campaign and the harm it has caused to dozens if not hundreds of expats, and we turn our attentions to the 60,000 English football fans who landed in Bilbao for the Europa League final – did they do England proud?

You can check it out on Youtube, Spotify and Apple.

READ MORE: LISTEN: The new Olive Press podcast delves deep into the expat stories that matter in Spain

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Salamanca’s Plaza Mayor in Spain might be the most beautiful square worldwide

Latest from Lead

Go toTop