LISTEN: The new Olive Press podcast delves deep into the expat stories that matter in Spain

KEEN to go behind the scenes and find out how investigative journalism works in Spain?

The Olive Press has proudly launched a new topical podcast to shine a light on the many important and exciting stories the paper is covering each week.

The Rest is Spain podcast gives listeners an incisive, in-depth view of the key issues that matter to expats or tourists visiting the country.

Featuring Olive Press editor Jon Clarke and Digital editor Walter Finch, the pod is hosted by Caroline Lips, a long-time resident on the Costa Del Sol.

Walter Finch (left), Caroline Lips and Jon Clarke chew the fat over the biggest stories of the week – and how they investigated them

The lively show goes behind the scenes and gives intriguing in-depth analysis on the various subjects the Olive Press is covering each month – and how we tackled them.

Whether it’s the Valencia floods or the shocking national blackout, no stone is left unturned.

And this edition – out this week – explores why well-known expat fashion designer Jody Smart has just been sent to prison for her part in the Continental Wealth Management scandal… as well as why thousands of people are likely to lose their pricey funeral plans.

In one of the biggest scandals this year, the team explores why, and what happened, to household name Iberian Funeral Plans SL.

Some 30 minutes long you’ll discover how investigative journalists develop and source their stories. And the many dilemmas journalists face today.

No better example is our reporting of the strange and bizarre peccadillos of Estepona’s popular mayor. We explain why we feel it’s important to expose his bizarre sexual practices which are linked to employing a woman for €3,500 a month to ‘inspect lampposts’.

LISTEN HERE:

Make sure you login and listen to the first Rest is Spain podcast, available on YouTube and on Apple and Spotify.