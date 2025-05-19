19 May, 2025
19 May, 2025 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Salobrena with pool – € 285,000

Duplex apartment in Playa, with 160 m² built, 153 m² useful, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, good condition, exterior, 2nd floor, 3 terrace(s), 15 m² of terrace, furnished kitchen, elevator, green areas, community pool, solar water energy, water included, high supplies done, adapted access for reduced mobility, marble floor, tennis, balcony. Fully furnished, renovated and improved duplex in Cala Verde II urbanization on the Salobreña (Granada) seafront, on the beachfront with swimming pool and two tennis courts. Total area of 150 m2 (75 m2 on each floor). On the 2nd floor: Large hall with… See full property details

Apartment

Salobreña, Granada

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 285,000

