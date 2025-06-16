Illegal street sellers suffer setback as fake goods suppliers are raided on Costa Blanca

A MAJOR supplier of fake goods to illegal street sellers in Costa Blanca tourist areas has been taken down in Elche.

Two warehouses containing 36,000 counterfeit items with a potential retail value of over €780,000 were raided by the Guardia Civil.

Five men of Chinese, Moroccan, and Ecuadorian nationalities have been arrested for infringing copyright.

BOXES OF FAKES

Torrevieja’s Policia Local cooperated in the probe with many unlicensed street hawkers in the city getting their supplies from Elche.

Most of the items were imported clothing which legally cleared customs checks but were then altered to include well-known brand logos.

A multi-layered network of importers as well as main and secondary distributors were uncovered during investigations.

Experts joined Guardia Civil officers in the warehouse raids to confirm that fakes were being distributed.

BENIDORM SHOP RAID

Meanwhile, in another blow against counterfeit sales, the Policia Nacional raided a Benidorm shop.

1,111 fakes were seized and the 43-year-old store owner was arrested.