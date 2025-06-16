16 Jun, 2025
16 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Malaga city with pool garage – € 699,000

Beautiful detached villa in Benajarafe with breathtaking views over the sea on a plot of 674 m2 consisting of 3 independent houses. The villa is on one level and consists of a very spacious and bright living room with wood stove, a spacious kitchen and dining room with sliding doors with access to the terrace. From the hall there is a modern bathroom with bath, vanity unit and toilet, a spacious bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a second spacious bedroom. The villa also offers possibilities for expansion and an extension can easily be realized. The villa has a beautiful large garden around… See full property details

Villa

Málaga, Málaga

  4 beds

  4 baths

€ 699,000

