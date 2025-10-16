ITS rich history, stunning architecture, golden sunsets, and budget friendly price tag have made the fairytale city of Salamanca a popular travel destination for Brits this autumn.

This destination in central Spain is an ‘affordable fairytale full of cobbled streets’ which combines beauty with good food and history.

These attributes are leading Brits to flock to the city this autumn, whether they’re visiting for the first time or returning for another taste of its magical atmosphere.

The city’s Plaza Mayor is a must-see for these tourists.

Having been built in the 18th century, the square is an impressively beautiful site; sitting and watching locals go by is one of the best ways to understand the essence of the place.

In Salamanca, the past is merged with the present – as seen by the city’s two united cathedrals.

The old romantic style cathedral shares walls with the newer cathedral that has gothic and Baroque influences.

The monuments signify the history of art and visitors can climb their towers thanks to the leronimus exhibition which offers the opportunity to walk through elevated walkways, spot gargoyles and take in a panoramic view of the historic centre.

Once in Salamanca, tourists also must visit its university, which is one of the oldest in Spain and most prestigious in Europe.

Visitors can stroll through its cloisters and become part of the centuries of thought that have occurred there – the university was once the place of study of poet Fray Luis de Leon and novelist Miguel de Unamuno.

They can also try to spot the famous frog sculpture which is known to be a symbol of good luck for students studying there.

Many also visit the Convent of San Esteban which has an exuberant facade and Gothic-Renaissance cloister.

One of the most photographic buildings in this tourist hotspot is the Casa de las Conchas because of its front which is adorned with hundreds of scallop shells.

Nearby, the Casa Lis – now the Art Nouveau and Art Deco Museum – surprises with its stained-glass windows, collection of Belle Epoque objects and well-reviewed cafe.

The affordable and walkable nature of this holiday destination is making it a hotspot for Brits who can take in the sites whilst enjoying traditional food – such as the hornazo, a pastry filled with sausages, or Guijuelo Iberian ham.

Salamanca was named by The Times as one of the most recommended places to visit in Europe this autumn – the cooler temperature at this time of year makes a trip there that bit more enjoyable.

