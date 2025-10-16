Wine tourism in Spain boosted industry revenues by almost 10% in 2024

VISITS to vineyards and wine museums rose by 2.2% last year to just over 3 million with revenue up by nearly 10% according to a report by the Wine Routes of Spain product club,

The visitor numbers were only beaten in 2017 and 2019.

The financial impact of wine tourism reached over €112 million- a record figure- and 9.9% increase compared to 2023.

Domestic visitors accounted for 74.9% of the total but there was a rise in international visitors- 3.9% up on the previous year.

The increase is attributed to the ongoing promotion of attractions coupled with regions like the Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol that welcome increasing numbers of foreign tourists.

The report highlights the added value that wine tourists place on this type of tourism, as well as the establishments’ involvement in creating new offerings and experiences.

Average prices of visits to vineyards and museums have increased slightly, but visitor expenditure has gone up.

The study says that wine tourists perceive what is offered as high-quality and affordable and continue to enjoy visits and other offerings.

October 2024 was once again the month with the highest number of visitors- linked to the grape harvest season.

The opportunity to enjoy the autumn landscapes associated with the vineyards and their surroundings is also a factor that increases travel during this time.

August was the second-most popular month for the third consecutive year- the peak period for tourism.

The highest number of visits to vineyards were recorded at Marco de Jerez (340,309), Penedes (332,305), Rioja Alta (277,053), Rioja Alavesa (248,463), Ribera del Duero (247,894), and Rias Baixas (102,480).

As for museums, the most popular were Calatayud (240,781), Ribera del Duero (133,189), Arlanza (108,792), and Marco de Jerez (85,343).

