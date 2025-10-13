Costa Blanca airport soars to new September passenger record with a third of travellers from the UK

ALICANTE-ELCHE airport continued to break monthly passenger records with just over 1.9 million people using the facility in September.

Over a third of travellers came from the United Kingdom.

Last month’s total was 5.9% more than a year ago with international traffic up by 8% while domestic flights were down by the same figure.

READ MORE:

ALICANTE-ELCHE AIRPORT CONCOURSE

The numbers for the first nine months of 2025 stand at 15.3 million- up 8.6% on the previous year.

The cumulative flight total is 95,524, an annual increase of 8.5%.

It means that Alicante-Elche airport is almost certain to beat last year’s record passenger total of just under 18.4 million which was up by 16.8% on 2023.

The September breakdown of foreign arrivals offered no surprises with the United Kingdom dominating with 653,522 passengers.

It was followed by Germany, with 118,783; the Netherlands, with 110,166; Belgium, with 92,439; and France, with 89,730.

Alicante-Elche airport accounted for 6.25% of air passengers arriving in Spain last month via airports operated by Aena.

With numbers of flights and passengers set to carry on rising, over €1 billion will be invested in converting the old terminal building to cater for non-Schengen area arrivals and flights.

There will also be an additional taxiway for planes.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.