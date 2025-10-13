WATCH: Valencia coastal town reports flooding after new red alert for extreme weather

TORRENTIAL rain fell on Gandia on Monday with weather forecaster Aemet upgrading its yellow alert to a maximum red- denoting extreme risk.

The southern regions of Valencia province- namely La Ribera and La Safor(including Gandia) have been the most affected with the red warning currently running until midnight and residents sent an emergency phone alert.

Gandia reported some of the biggest rainfall in the Valencian Community during last month’s storms on September 29.

EMERGENCY COMMITTEE, MONDAY

It’s mayor, Jose Manuel Prieto, convened a meeting of the municipality’s emergency committee following the red alert warning.

It has announced the suspension of classes in all Gandia schools for the remainder of Monday, until further notice.

Sports facilities, parks and gardens, children’s and neighborhood libraries, and the municipal cemetery will also remain closed.

The City Council has asked residents to avoid any travel in the marshland area and on rural roads until the emergency situation ends.

? Pluges torrencials a la Safor i la Ribera Baixa. Vídeo de Gandia a les 12 h gravat per Jordi Donet.



Gandia acumula 87 l/m², 79 dels quals els últims 50 minuts. pic.twitter.com/rinIiNFYSZ — AVAMET (@avamet) October 13, 2025

Emergency services reported a relatively quiet morning but after 12pm, incidents increased resulting in some supermarkets having to close due to the sheer intensity of the rain.

There have been calls to deal with floods at the entrance to the Calderon school, a house on Calle Reis Catolics, and an elderly care centre.

Firefighters have also dealt with a fallen tree, a vehicle trapped by water, and a flooded car park.

Asi esta el las lluvias en Gandia ??? una locuras mucho cuidado a todos #Gandia #lasafor pic.twitter.com/WvLN4LQgWt — Diego.L ????? (@DidacAmunt) October 13, 2025

Some streets in Gandia are also difficult to pass due to the Monday rain deluge while flooding caused the closure of the rail line to Xeraco at around noon.

Up to 120 litres of rain m2 has accumulated in the centre of Gandia since 10am.

There has also been heavy rain further north in Cullera with a number of lighting strikes

