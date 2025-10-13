13 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Oct, 2025 @ 14:47
··
1 min read

WATCH: Valencia coastal town reports flooding after new red alert for extreme weather

by
WATCH: Valencia coastal town reports flooding after new red alert for extreme weather
FLOODING, GANDIA CITY CENTRE

TORRENTIAL rain fell on Gandia on Monday with weather forecaster Aemet upgrading its yellow alert to a maximum red- denoting extreme risk.

The southern regions of Valencia province- namely La Ribera and La Safor(including Gandia) have been the most affected with the red warning currently running until midnight and residents sent an emergency phone alert.

Gandia reported some of the biggest rainfall in the Valencian Community during last month’s storms on September 29.

READ MORE:

EMERGENCY COMMITTEE, MONDAY

It’s mayor, Jose Manuel Prieto, convened a meeting of the municipality’s emergency committee following the red alert warning.

It has announced the suspension of classes in all Gandia schools for the remainder of Monday, until further notice.

Sports facilities, parks and gardens, children’s and neighborhood libraries, and the municipal cemetery will also remain closed.

The City Council has asked residents to avoid any travel in the marshland area and on rural roads until the emergency situation ends.

Emergency services reported a relatively quiet morning but after 12pm, incidents increased resulting in some supermarkets having to close due to the sheer intensity of the rain.

There have been calls to deal with floods at the entrance to the Calderon school, a house on Calle Reis Catolics, and an elderly care centre.

Firefighters have also dealt with a fallen tree, a vehicle trapped by water, and a flooded car park.

Some streets in Gandia are also difficult to pass due to the Monday rain deluge while flooding caused the closure of the rail line to Xeraco at around noon.

Up to 120 litres of rain m2 has accumulated in the centre of Gandia since 10am.

There has also been heavy rain further north in Cullera with a number of lighting strikes

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

The Olive Press Media Group is more than just a paper

Costa Blanca airport soars to new September passenger record with a third of travellers from the UK
Next Story

Costa Blanca airport soars to new September passenger record with a third of travellers from the UK

Latest from Lead

Go toTop