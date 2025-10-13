13 Oct, 2025
13 Oct, 2025 @ 13:44
BREAKING: Red weather warning issued for Valencia – up to 100mm of rain could fall in one hour

A RARE red weather warning has been issued for Valencia with DANA Alice forecast to drop up to 100mm of rain on the region in just one hour.

The warning from state weather agency Aemet runs until 3pm local time and covers Valencia’s southern coast, including Algemesi and Gandia.

An orange alert is in force for the remainder of Spain’s eastern coast from Alicante to Barcelona as the slow-moving storm continues to batter the Mediterranean area.

Aemet is warning of extreme danger, including possible flooding and sudden surges.

The alert comes following Friday’s red warning which saw some parts of the region drop up to 200 litres of rain per m2.

The storm comes one year on from Valencia’s devastating floods that killed more than 200 people.

