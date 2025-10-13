13 Oct, 2025
13 Oct, 2025 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Villa for sale in Calonge i Sant Antoni with pool garage – € 480,000

House-Villa built in 1997, on a plot of 801m². It has a total of 164m² built, very efficient and all on one floor, currently with 2 double bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, independent kitchen with access to the terrace, living-dining room with fireplace and access to a closed porch with beautiful views, 2 terraces, storage room-laundry room, 18m² garage, 32m² swimming pool built in 2017 and spectacular panoramic views of Palamós and St. Antoni de Calonge. The facade was completely renovated in October 2025. The 91m² house has possibilities for expansion and also for the installation of solar… See full property details

