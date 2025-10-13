13 Oct, 2025
OPINION: Let’s smash the drink spiking menace in Spain!

by
AS the festive season approaches, the Olive Press is relaunching its Smash the Spiking campaign.

First launched in 2014, our new call to action goes under the banner: ‘Eyes Out for All’.

Joining forces with Sala Group Holdings, one of the Costa del Sol’s leading hospitality firms, we aim to tackle the growing menace of drink spiking across Spain.

It’s happening far too often – in Marbella, Fuengirola, Benidorm, Alicante, Palma and beyond – to both men and women.

Victims report being pricked with syringes or having something tipped in their drinks and often wake up hours later, usually robbed but sometimes worse. 

These attacks not only ruin nights but can have long-lasting emotional and physical consequences. 

Yet despite repeated requests, police have failed to provide up-to-date figures for us. That silence must end.

Sala Group boss Ian Radford is taking decisive action – training all staff at his bars and restaurants to spot the signs, making CCTV available to victims and introducing the Ask Angela system so anyone who feels unsafe can ask discreetly for help.

“I know as many as 20 people who’ve been victims on the coast over the last five years,” he told us. “It’s time to stop it. As business owners, we must be responsible.”

He’s right.

The Costa del Sol’s nightlife is one of its greatest attractions – vibrant, welcoming and fun. We refuse to let fear, silence or predators destroy that.

This campaign calls on venues, police and revellers alike to keep their eyes out – to look after each other, report suspicious behaviour and make our nightlife safer for all.

Eyes Out for All. Always.

