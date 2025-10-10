10 Oct, 2025
EYES OUT FOR ALL: The Olive Press is relaunching its ‘Smash the Spiking’ campaign with Sala Group Holdings to tackle the growing menace of drink spiking in Spain

by
spiking drink

THE Olive Press is teaming up with one of the Costa del Sol’s leading hospitality groups to highlight the growing danger of spiking.

We are relaunching our Smash the Spiking campaign alongside Sala Group Holdings to warn and protect revellers in the run up to the festive period.

As well as encouraging other nightclub and entertainment organisations to take a stand, we hope local politicians and law enforcement agencies also support it.

Aiming to unite them under one umbrella, our message is simple: ‘Eagle eyes for all!’

Our appeal comes after hearing a string of stories of victims – both men and women – being attacked around Marbella, Fuengirola and Malaga, this summer.

While we have been frustratingly unable to get clear, up-to-date statistics from the authorities, we have received various reports from readers and fellow holidaymakers.

smashspikinglogo

Happening in front line Puerto Banus, nightclubs in Malaga and even five-star hotels in Marbella, it is a very worrying crime.

As well as slipping drugs in people’s drinks, it also sometimes involves pricking them with a syringe.

Whether it is victims then having their watches snatched in a taxi queue, golfers falling out of a bar in Banus, or girls getting sexually assaulted on a beach, it is occurring far too often.

One of our journalists is even convinced his drink was spiked while on a night out in Ronda, while a female intern was previously assaulted in the UK.

“I know as many as 20 people over the last five years who have been victims on the coast,” explained Sala Group boss Ian Radford. “Mostly for robbery, as opposed to the sexual side luckily. But that is far too often.

“It is time to make a stop. We need to do something about it and as business owners we need to be responsible.”

The 56-year-old, who owns La Sala restaurant and its nearby beach club, is pledging to tackle the crime head on by training up all staff and making CCTV available to anyone who believes they may have been spiked.

Staff will be trained to understand the ‘Ask Angela’ system that is big in the UK, as well as helping potential victims leave the venue safely, often by calling a taxi.

Based in Marbella for nearly three decades, the father-of-three adds: “We are committed to beating this problem. We will be looking out. Eyes out all the time and I urge all businesses in our sector to come and join us.

“We need to raise awareness with the support of all local media and the authorities.”

Have you been a victim? Have you got something to add? Contact us at newsdesk@theolivepress.es

