Red Alert for extreme weather kicks in for Costa Blanca and Murcia regions

A RED alert for extreme weather started on Friday at 10am for parts of Alicante province and the Murcia region.

The warning from state weather forecaster Aemet is for rainfall accumulations of up to 180 litres per m2 in 12 hours.

The alert expires at 11.59pm.

?Aviso rojo (peligro extraordinario) por lluvias en el Litoral sur de Alicante y en el Campo de Cartagena y Mazarróna el viernes 10 a partir de las 10:00 h.



?Aviso naranja (peligro importante) en otras zonas de la Región de Murcia y de la Comunitat Valenciana.



¡Precaución! pic.twitter.com/P7kdnOgSE8 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 9, 2025

DANA Alice caused several trees to fall overnight coupled with some localised flooding and a couple of rescues in the Valencian Community.

So far there have not been any serious incidents reported.

Emergency services said firefighters carried out several actions at around 5.30am in the Valencia province town of Alcasser.

Two rescues and local flood were reported on the Costa Blanca in Torrevieja.

The busiest area for Alicante provincial firefighters up to midnight was Mutxamel with 10 call outs, followed by five in Orihuela and four in Elche.

The DGT Traffic authority reported just one road closure due to flooding this morning- the CV-920 in southern Alicante province between Jacarilla and Correntias Bajas.

As for rainfall levels, regional forecaster Avamet reported the following figures in Valencia province over the last eight hours with 39.4 l/m2 in Miramar; 35.6 in Oliva; 34.8 in Sueca; 33 in Ontinyent; 32.5 in Guardamar de la Safor; 29.8 in Gandia; 26.4 in Agullent; 24.4 in Sollana; 23.4 in Palmera; 22.6 in Alcasser; 22.2 in Benirredra; and 21.8 in Valencia City.

In Alicante province, Javea recorded 36.3 l/m2; Poble Nou de Benitaxell, 32.4; Denia, 27.8; Sagra, 23.8; Pilar de la Horadada, 22.6; El Verger, 21.6; and Teulada, 20.1.

