Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital launches new Microbiota and Longevity Unit

QUIRÓNSALUD Marbella Hospital has launched its new Microbiota and Longevity Unit, a service that combines prevention, health promotion, and optimisation to maximise vitality and quality of life for individuals.

The new unit aims to approach health in a comprehensive way, addressing potential issues before they arise.

“For me, the creation of this unit represents a strategic and important advancement, both personally and professionally. It is the culmination of years of research, training, and clinical experience integrating disciplines such as epigenetics, microbiota, healthy longevity, and regenerative medicine,” explains Dr. Mayca González, head of the new Microbiota and Longevity Unit at Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital.

A Medicine of the Four “P’s”

The centre adopts a care model based on what Dr. González defines as the four “P’s”: personalised, predictive, preventive, and participatory.

“We are not just aiming to treat diseases; what’s more important is preventing them and optimising health and aging from the root. To do this, we use advanced tools such as genomic studies, functional analyses, and evidence-based integrative protocols,” highlights the specialist.

Microbiota and Detoxification, Key Pillars

One of the key focuses of the unit is the study of the intestinal microbiota, which is increasingly recognised as ‘an invisible organ’ that regulates digestion, immunity, inflammation, detoxification, and even mood. “When the microbiota is balanced, the body functions harmoniously, but if disrupted, it can trigger a domino effect that affects the skin, immune system, metabolism, or even the brain,” Dr. González emphasises.

Alongside the microbiota, the unit also addresses detoxification processes. González clarifies the difference from passing trends: “We’re not talking about miracle shakes, but rather the natural enzymatic processes our bodies perform to eliminate internal and external toxins. We evaluate the patient’s actual detoxification capacity and design protocols based on functional nutrition, micronutrients, and antioxidants.”

Additionally, the unit combines aesthetic medicine with medical precision to achieve safer, longer-lasting, and more natural results. Inflamed skin or a nutritional deficiency will not respond the same way to laser, fillers, or mesotherapy. Thanks to personalised analyses, tissues heal better, treatments are more effective, and complications are reduced.

“What’s good inside is reflected on the outside: in healthy skin, a strong immune system, and a balanced metabolism,” summarises Dr. González.

The new unit will work in coordination with specialties such as Digestive, Dermatology, Gynecology, and Primary Care. “It’s about working together. The goal is for the patient to stop going from consultation to consultation with partial answers and to find in our unit a comprehensive, coherent, and personalised view of their health,” highlights the doctor.

Quirónsalud in Andalucia

The Quirónsalud Group in Andalucia currently operates eight hospitals located in the cities of Málaga, Marbella, Los Barrios (Cádiz), three in Sevilla (Sagrado Corazón, Infanta Luisa, and Materno-Infantil), Córdoba, and Huelva, in addition to two day surgery hospitals in Seville and Málaga, and 22 specialty and diagnostic medical centres. This positions it as the leading private hospital group in the region.

For more information, please visit www.quironsalud.com/marbella or call

+34 952 774 200

Click here to read more Marbella News from The Olive Press.