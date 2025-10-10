Tourists blamed for summer spike in Covid cases as winter flu vaccination begins in Malaga province

By Rachel Gore

UK TOURISTS have been blamed for a summer rise in Coronavirus and flu cases across Malaga.

Health officials are attributing a recent spike in flu and coronavirus cases to an influx of tourists over the summer months, particularly from northern European countries.

The Head of College of Malaga doctors, Dr Pedro Navarro, claims that tourists from countries with lower vaccination rates – such as the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, and the Nordic nations – have brought new strains of the viruses to the region.

This has caused a rise in infection and hospital admissions.

The first peak in hospital admissions occurred between June and July with another happening in the weeks following the Malaga fair in August.

Professionals also blame the increase in cases on the fact that the viruses mutate each year. These mutations make previous vaccinations less effective as they do not contain the antibodies for the new strains.

The summer surge in cases makes Andalucia’s flu vaccination campaign all the more important.

The campaign began last week and will see over 300,000 people receive flu vaccinations in Malaga. Those over 70 will also be given the Covid-19 vaccination.

To prevent further spikes in hospital admissions, health authorities are urging those eligible to get vaccinated and emphasising that the ‘key is vaccination, masks and soap’.

