Most mental health sufferers show addiction to alcohol, tobacco or cocaine, according to Andalucia health

ONE in four people suffer from mental health struggles. However, despite the widespread nature of the issue, uniting efforts to improve the lives of those struggling has proven difficult.

The Plan Estrategico de Salud Mental y Adicciones de Andalucia (PESMA-A), or the Mental Health and Addiction Strategy Plan, was formed to provide a clear direction to approaching this crisis.

PESMA-A was published in the Boletin Oficial de la Junta de Andalucia (BOJA) for public consultation, and is currently awaiting parliamentary approval by the end of this year.

Over 1,500 professionals were consulted or contributed to the making of this document, which is set to guide strategy for the upcoming 2025-2029 term.

Notably, this plan links mental health struggles with addiction. PESMA-A reports that 70% of people suffering from severe mental health issues are substance users, or struggle with addiction to other substances. Among those named are: alcohol, tobacco and cocaine.

Additionally, PESMA-A reports that four out of five people seeking mental health treatment are men. The prevalence of tobacco, e-cigarettes and alcohol consumption is higher among men, which some believe may be linked to higher rates of treatment.

However, the plan also highlights societal barriers women may face in seeking treatment, due to stigmatization.

Moving forward, PESMA-A is focusing on continuity in care and facilitating the sharing of clinical information between doctors and patients in the Addiction Network.

The plan also advocates for preventative care through a focus on adolescents and minors who are struggling. By providing early detection and care, PESMA-A hopes to stop the origin of future addiction cases.

