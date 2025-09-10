BUSTED!: Two squatters arrested trying to break into Palma flat with crowbar

TWO would-be squatters were caught red-handed trying to break into a Palma flat in the early hours – and one of them was already wanted by a judge in Ibiza.

Neighbours in Son Gotleu, a tough district in Palma, raised the alarm around 3am last night after spotting two men trying to force open a property with a crowbar. They immediately rang 091, Spain’s emergency number, and gave police a detailed description of the pair.

Within minutes, two National Police patrols swooped in and spotted a man matching the description loitering nearby. Cops noticed that the window of the targeted home had been badly tampered with, and a metal security sheet was hanging loose, giving easy access inside.

Just then, a second man emerged from the flat – and calmly handed over the crowbar he’d allegedly used to break in!

READ MORE:

After running checks on their IDs, police discovered one of the suspects was wanted by an Ibiza court over an unrelated judicial matter.

The pair – one Argentinian, the other Spanish – were immediately arrested for attempted illegal occupation and criminal damage.

The National Police also contacted the alarm company responsible for the building’s security, confirming the break-in attempt.

Locals say squat attempts are becoming increasingly common in the area, sparking fears over growing property insecurity.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.