BUSTED!: Two squatters arrested trying to break into Palma flat with crowbar

TWO would-be squatters were caught red-handed trying to break into a Palma flat in the early hours – and one of them was already wanted by a judge in Ibiza.
Neighbours in Son Gotleu, a tough district in Palma, raised the alarm around 3am last night after spotting two men trying to force open a property with a crowbar. They immediately rang 091, Spain’s emergency number, and gave police a detailed description of the pair.
Within minutes, two National Police patrols swooped in and spotted a man matching the description loitering nearby. Cops noticed that the window of the targeted home had been badly tampered with, and a metal security sheet was hanging loose, giving easy access inside.
Just then, a second man emerged from the flat – and calmly handed over the crowbar he’d allegedly used to break in!
READ MORE:
- Squatters scupper Brits’ Mallorca cat sanctuary dream as local mayor ‘completely ignores us’
- Squatters find new way to beat evictions in Spain after law change
- Delight for Costa Blanca residents as squatters who threatened to ‘kill their pets’ disappear – but ransack property and leave dog behind
After running checks on their IDs, police discovered one of the suspects was wanted by an Ibiza court over an unrelated judicial matter.
The pair – one Argentinian, the other Spanish – were immediately arrested for attempted illegal occupation and criminal damage.
The National Police also contacted the alarm company responsible for the building’s security, confirming the break-in attempt.
Locals say squat attempts are becoming increasingly common in the area, sparking fears over growing property insecurity.
Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.