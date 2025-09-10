Outrage in Palma and Marbella as horses collapse in tourist carriages scandals

FURY has erupted in Mallorca after a carriage horse collapsed in the scorching heat while dragging a tourist cart through the centre of Palma – and now animal rights campaigners are demanding immediate action.

The horse collapsed in full view of stunned tourists and locals, sparking a wave of criticism against the city’s failure to ditch what campaigners call a ‘cruel and outdated’ practice.

PACMA, Spain’s leading animal rights party, has slammed Palma City Council, accusing it of ‘intolerable negligence’ and breaking its own promises to phase out horse-drawn carriages – known as galeras – in favour of electric alternatives.

“Enough is enough,” said Olivier Hassler, PACMA’s coordinator in the Balearics. “The council continues to allow horses to suffer in extreme temperatures and has failed to modernise. It’s an embarrassment for the city.”

While towns like Alcudia have already introduced electric carriages, Palma continues to use live horses, despite growing public anger and safety concerns.

PACMA is calling for an immediate suspension of the service and is urging the council to strike a deal with carriage drivers to buy back licences, as was successfully done in Málaga.

“If the council continues to ignore this issue,” warned PACMA, “we will consider legal action.”

Meanwhile, in Marbella PACMA has got involved in another carriage horse controversy.

A foreign tourist filmed an emaciated, injured horse forced to work on asphalt in over 40?°C heat, with no shade, water or food – and still pulling until 1?am.

The footage went viral, amassing over 800,000 views, sparking a petition with more than 10,000 signatures, and prompting formal complaints to local authorities.

PACMA has denounced the cruelty, lambasting Marbella’s City Council for breaking a 2020 promise to phase out the tradition within three years. Shockingly, a new ordinance has just been approved to extend the life of horse-drawn carriages for another 20 years.

They’re now demanding immediate removal of the abused horse and its transfer to a rescue sanctuary.

