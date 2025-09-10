10 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Sep, 2025 @ 15:34
···
1 min read

Outrage in Palma and Marbella as horses collapse in tourist carriages scandals

by

FURY has erupted in Mallorca after a carriage horse collapsed in the scorching heat while dragging a tourist cart through the centre of Palma – and now animal rights campaigners are demanding immediate action.

The horse collapsed in full view of stunned tourists and locals, sparking a wave of criticism against the city’s failure to ditch what campaigners call a ‘cruel and outdated’ practice.

PACMA, Spain’s leading animal rights party, has slammed Palma City Council, accusing it of ‘intolerable negligence’ and breaking its own promises to phase out horse-drawn carriages –  known as galeras – in favour of electric alternatives.

“Enough is enough,” said Olivier Hassler, PACMA’s coordinator in the Balearics. “The council continues to allow horses to suffer in extreme temperatures and has failed to modernise. It’s an embarrassment for the city.”

READ MORE:

While towns like Alcudia have already introduced electric carriages, Palma continues to use live horses, despite growing public anger and safety concerns.

PACMA is calling for an immediate suspension of the service and is urging the council to strike a deal with carriage drivers to buy back licences, as was successfully done in Málaga.

“If the council continues to ignore this issue,” warned PACMA, “we will consider legal action.”

Meanwhile, in Marbella PACMA has got involved in another carriage horse controversy.

A foreign tourist filmed an emaciated, injured horse forced to work on asphalt in over 40?°C heat, with no shade, water or food – and still pulling until 1?am.

The footage went viral, amassing over 800,000 views, sparking a petition with more than 10,000 signatures, and prompting formal complaints to local authorities.

PACMA has denounced the cruelty, lambasting Marbella’s City Council for breaking a 2020 promise to phase out the tradition within three years. Shockingly, a new ordinance has just been approved to extend the life of horse-drawn carriages for another 20 years.

They’re now demanding immediate removal of the abused horse and its transfer to a rescue sanctuary.

Click here to read more Balearic Islands News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Extension planned to the Costa del Sol coastal footpath near San Pedro – but where are other gaps and how close is it to being finally completed?

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop