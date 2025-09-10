Washington accuses Spain of ’emboldening terrorists’ with Israeli weapons embargo

THE United States has launched a scathing attack on Spain’s decision to block weapons shipments to Israel, accusing Madrid of ‘emboldening terrorists’ in a missive to news agency Reuters.

A US State Department spokesperson expressed his unhappiness with Spain’s new measures restricting access to Spanish ports and airspace for ships and planes carrying weapons destined for Israel.

“It is deeply concerning that Spain, a NATO member, has chosen to potentially limit US operations and to turn its back on Israel on the same day six individuals were killed in Jerusalem. These measures embolden terrorists,” the spokesperson said.

Naval Station Rota, next to Cadiz, is home to the US Sixth Fleet

The criticism carries particular weight given that the US operates two major military bases in southern Spain – in Moron and Rota on the Atlantic coast – making Spanish cooperation crucial for American military operations.

However, legal experts suggest that under the terms of a 1988 Defence Cooperation Agreement, the US may still be able to transport weapons to Israel through these Andalucian bases regardless of Spain’s embargo.

The decades-old treaty allows American forces to use the facilities for missions of their choice, with Spain having waived its right to control the final destination of US munitions.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the sweeping restrictions on Monday, going beyond just weapons shipments to include a ban on military-grade jet fuel deliveries to Israel.

The measures also prohibit entry to Spain for anyone who has ‘participated directly in genocide’ in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares later confirmed that Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich would be banned from entering Spanish territory.

The diplomatic row has quickly spiralled, with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar hitting back by accusing Sanchez of ‘anti-semitism’ and attempting to distract from domestic corruption scandals.

Israel retaliated by banning Sanchez’s deputy Yolanda Diaz and Youth Minister Sira Rego from entering Israeli territory.

Both politicians belong to the hard-left Sumar party, the junior partner in Sanchez’s coalition government.

Israel has strongly denied that its military actions in Gaza constitute genocide and is currently fighting allegations at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Spain recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations on Monday evening, signalling the deepest rift between the two countries in recent memory.

Neither Sanchez’s office nor Spain’s Foreign Ministry immediately responded to requests for comment on the American accusations.

