Spain’s Pedro Sanchez calls Gaza offensive ‘genocide’ and announces formal embargo on all weapons to Israel

SPAIN’S Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has described Israel’s military campaign in Gaza as a genocide and announced a formal embargo on all weapons to the country.

In a televised address on Monday, Sanchez said Israel’s actions had killed tens of thousands of people, displaced almost two million and left hundreds of thousands facing hunger.

He argued that while every state has the right to defend itself, “bombing hospitals and starving children” cannot be justified as self-defence.

It is the first time Sanchez has used the word genocide to describe the offensive, a term previously avoided by the Spanish government.

Israel’s response was swift.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused Sanchez of antisemitism and corruption, and announced that Spanish ministers Yolanda Diaz and Sira Rego, both from the far-left Sumar party, would be banned from entering Israel.

READ MORE: Gaza to become Barcelona’s symbolic 11th district – days after city mayor barred from entering Israel

The dispute highlights growing tensions between Madrid and Tel Aviv after Spain became one of the first European countries to formally recognise Palestine earlier this year.

As part of the new measures, Spain will enshrine in law a total embargo on the purchase and sale of arms to Israel, a policy it says has already been in practice since October 2023.

The decree will also ban ships carrying weapons or fuel for the Israeli army from docking in Spanish ports, and bar state aircraft transporting defence equipment from flying through Spanish airspace.

READ MORE: Spain criticises Israel for escalating military offensive in Gaza

Individuals accused of direct involvement in the conflict, including government officials and military figures, will be prohibited from entering Spain.

The government will additionally restrict imports of goods made in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and scale back consular services for Spanish citizens living there.

Sanchez announced increased support for Palestinians, including more personnel in the EU’s Rafah border mission, new cooperation projects with the Palestinian Authority, an additional 10 million euros for UNRWA, and humanitarian aid for Gaza totalling €150 million by 2026.

READ MORE: UK’s Keir Starmer and Spain’s Pedro Sanchez meet in London today as Gibraltar deal paves way to sign historic partnership

He admitted Spain cannot stop the war alone but said the country has a duty to act.

“Spain does not have nuclear weapons or aircraft carriers,” he said. “But we can show leadership, and we can make clear which side of history we stand on.”

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.