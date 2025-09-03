UK’s Keir Starmer and Spain’s Pedro Sanchez meet in London today as Gibraltar deal paves way for bilateral talks

BRITISH Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez are meeting in London today to sign the first major bilateral agreement between the two countries since Brexit.

The landmark memorandum of understanding – similar to deals Starmer has already struck with France and Germany – will pave the way for regular dialogue on shared challenges including climate change, migration, and economic cooperation.

The timing comes after June’s breakthrough agreement that finally resolved Gibraltar’s post-Brexit status and removed a thorn in the side of the two allies’ relations.

Both governments expect the legal framework to be completed by October, potentially allowing the Rock’s border fence to be removed early next year.

Gibraltar’s resolution has cleared the path for deeper UK-Spain cooperation, with both social democratic leaders keen to strengthen ties as Europe faces rising conservatism and far-right influence.

The relationship carries serious economic weight.

Spain is the UK’s largest market outside the EU, while Britain remains Spain’s second-biggest source of foreign investment at almost €80 billion.

Spanish exports to the UK topped 23.8 billion euros last year, making it Spain’s fifth-largest export destination.

Tourism remains crucial, with over 20 million Britons visiting Spain annually – a sector both governments are working to make more sustainable.

After their power lunch, Sanchez will schmooze with corporate heavyweights at a Downing Street roundtable featuring Spanish titans like Iberdrola, Telefonica, Santander and airport operator Aena rubbing shoulders with British juggernauts Barclays, AstraZeneca and BP.

The leaders see eye-to-eye on supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression and on post-Brexit EU-UK reconciliation efforts.

However, some policy differences remain. Starmer has taken a more cautious approach than Sanchez on Palestinian statehood recognition, though Britain has recently moved closer to Spain’s position amid the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Both leaders face domestic political pressure over immigration policy.

Starmer has strengthened his rhetoric to counter Nigel Farage’s anti-immigration messaging, while both prime ministers favour international cooperation over mass deportation policies advocated by far-right groups.

The agreement represents Starmer’s broader strategy to rebuild European relationships damaged by Brexit, with today’s meeting serving as a cornerstone of post-Brexit UK-EU cooperation.

