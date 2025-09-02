Sanchez tell sceptics ‘climate change kills’ as he announces plan to tackle rising wildfires and flooding in Spain

THE Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, has announced a new plan to ready the country for future climate emergencies.

Sanchez emphasized the severity of Spain’s climate crisis, stating: “If we don’t want to bequeath our children a Spain that’s grey from fire and flames, or a Spain that’s brown from floods, then we need a Spain that’s greener.”

Sanchez criticised any climate change deniers, calling the crisis dangerous and expensive. He attributed over 20,000 deaths and €32 billion in losses in the past five years to climate change.

“The climate change denial that’s coming from an important part [of society] and which is growing as a result of the lies spread on social networks by some members of our political class is as incomprehensible as it is worrying.

Additionally, Sanchez said that the massive wildfires in August, which killed four people, required the “biggest human and technical deployment” ever seen in Spain.

“…these sixth-generation fires that have burned through more than 300,000 hectares in our country aren’t put out in summer; they’re put out in winter and in autumn. They’re put out by working all year,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez emphasized the need for preventative, rather than combative measures, in order to avert future natural disasters and reduce their impact. He proposed several initiatives, including a network of climate refuges across Spain, a state civil protection agency and updates to forest management and land use.

“We need to mobilise as a society against climate change, which is a common enemy that lies beyond ideologies,” Sanchez said. “Climate change kills. It kills.”

