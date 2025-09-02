Tourist assaults British partner at Costa Blanca airport, injures four police officers, and damages two patrol cars

A MAN caused chaos at Alicante-Elche airport after an eye-witness saw him violently assault his British partner.

The attacker was described by Elche City Council as a ‘foreign citizen’ and the tourist continued his aggression as police officers responded to the witness report.

They found the British woman who proceeded on her own to a nearby town where a family member lived.

Meanwhile four Elche Policia Local officers were injured trying to restrain and arrest the irate man.

The problems did not stop there as he was bundled into a car to take him to a police station.

The hand-cuffed detainee broke part of a frame and ripped out the window.

Officers had to pull over onto the hard shoulder as he leant his head and part of his body out of the moving vehicle.

He was then transferred to another patrol car, which he also damaged.

The aggression continued during his examination by health staff who had to physically restrain him.

Authorities have not provided any further details about the date of the incident or the assailant including whether he was British or what prompted his violent behaviour.

