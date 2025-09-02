2 Sep, 2025
2 Sep, 2025 @ 17:00
1 min read

Mass grave shock in Malaga: 73 Civil War victims exhumed – one in five were women

by
Credit: UMA

GRIM new discoveries have been made in a mass grave at Campillos cemetery in Malaga, where archaeologists have recovered the remains of 73 people executed during Spain’s bloody Civil War.

The first phase of the dig, lasting two and a half months, revealed something rarely seen in other exhumations – over 20% of the victims were women. Normally, women account for just 3–5% of those found in Civil War graves.

The findings suggest the violence in Campillos was particularly brutal. Experts say many of the victims showed evidence of being executed with “a high level of violence”.

The size of the burial pit has stunned archaeologists. Initial estimates put the number of victims at around 70, but the grave has turned out to be much larger. Teams now believe more than 150 bodies could lie beneath the earth in Campillos.

READ MORE:

Alongside the war victims, nine other bodies buried in coffins after the conflict were also exhumed, having been laid directly on top of the mass grave. Bone samples are being analysed so DNA can be compared with relatives who have waited nearly nine decades to know the fate of their loved ones.

“It’s not about reopening wounds – it’s about justice, dignity and giving these victims a proper burial,” said Campillos mayor Daniel Gómez. “Families deserve closure after almost 90 years.”
The €30,000 project involved students from Malaga University, who gained first-hand experience in forensic archaeology and historical investigation.

A second phase of exhumations is planned for 2026, backed by the Junta de Andalucia and Spain’s national exhumation plan.

The Campillos site is now being seen as one of the most significant Civil War grave excavations in the province – a chilling reminder of the conflict that scarred Spain in the 1930s.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

